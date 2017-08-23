JUST IN! 31-year-old Rooney Retires From International Football

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – England’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney has retired from international football after turning down the chance to be part of the squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Everton striker was asked by England boss Gareth Southgate to be involved against Malta and Slovakia.

“Every time I was selected was a real privilege but I believe now is the time to bow out,” said the 31-year-old.

The former Manchester United captain scored 53 times in 119 internationals.

Rooney, overlooked by Southgate for matches against Scotland and France in June, made his England debut in February 2003, in a 3-1 defeat by Australia at Upton Park.

He made his major tournament debut as an 18-year-old at Euro 2004, and his last international appearance was as captain in last November’s 3-0 victory over Scotland at Wembley.

BBC