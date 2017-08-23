Nigerian Military Set For Massive ‘Stalking’ Of Social Media Posts, Comments

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja-Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Military has said activities and comments of Nigerians on the social media are now being monitored henceforth to discourage the increasing rate of hate speech.

Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche said in Abuja that some of the comments are anti-government and capable of positioning the security in disrepute.

According to him, the decision became imperative due to social media posts targeted to misinform the public and possible cause Nigeria’s disunity.

He added that the wrong use of the social media is a global challenge which countries had to design measures to manage its use.

Eneche stated further that the military has strategic media centres that monitor the social media with the aim of sieving comments and react when necessary.