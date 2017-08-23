Nnamdi Kanu To Buhari: Defeat Me With A Superior Argument Not Ak-47

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give a better argument in handling calls for secession and restructuring.

He said this at his country home in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, while reacting to the President’s order against IPOB, and other agitating groups.

Kanu warned that Buhari’s order of force to solve national problems would yield no results, adding that the people must not be “railroaded into succumbing to intimidation.”

“In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard. Buhari should defeat me with the superiority of his argument not AK 47.

“Some people quickly recourse to violence, hate and intimidation because they have lost the force of argument.

“It is the continuation of Buhari’s dictatorial and unwholesomely undemocratic approach to governance.

“I find it unacceptable and insulting that somebody elected by the people can turn around and dictate to them how he wants them to behave,” Nnamdi Kanu noted.