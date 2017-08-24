Fake EFCC Officers Arrested In Lagos (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Some fake officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been nabbed in Lagos, Global Village Extra can authoritatively report.

This arrest was confirmed by the anti-graft agency on their Facebook page on Thursday, where they showed the faces of the impersonators.

Read the post below: “The EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office has arrested some members of a Non Governmental Organization, Restoration for Truth Rights Initiatives, RTI, for impersonating the EFCC and defrauding unsuspecting public under the pretence that they are affiliated to the Commission.

“The National President of the NGO, Chief Adolphus Abanum and National Secretary, Mrs Roseline Idise, are presently helping the Commission in unravelling the extent of their involvement.”