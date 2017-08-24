Peterside Congratulates Uchendu, Abe, Others On Appeal Court Triumphs 

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Rivers state gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr Dakuku Peterside has described the victory of Chief Andrew Uchendu and Senator Magnus Abe at the Appeal Court as “resounding and genuine reflection of the wishes of Rivers people who had clamoured for an APC-led government in the state.”

Both Uchendu and Abe had their victories upheld by the Appeal Court, following previous triumphs at the Rivers State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

In earlier judgments, Elder Chidi Wihioka (Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency), Barry Mpigi (Oyigbo/Tai/Eleme Federal Constituency and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Maurice Pronen all held their victories at the Tribunal upheld by the Appellate Court.

Reacting to the judgments, Dr Dakuku Peterside said, “the victory of Chief Uchendu and Senator Abe today at the highest court responsible for adjudication in National Assembly cases confirms what we have always known that there is power in unity and that Rivers State, after all, said and done is APC.”

He stressed further that, “our people naturally are progressively minded not minding the temporary darkness that seems to envelop our state. What has happened today reassures us of brighter days ahead.

“I congratulate the people of Rivers East and South East Senatorial districts, particularly Chief Uchendu and Senator Abe for demonstrating resilience in the face of daunting challenges.

“I appreciate our leader, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his boldness, magnanimity and insight. I congratulate members of APC who, though the signs of where we are going may seem blurred, yet they followed us the leaders with unwavering loyalty, dedication and total commitment.

“God will reward every one of you as you see in this time, the ray of hope glow again for APC faithful. 2019 presents us the opportunity to chase away those who have held our state down and strangulated the lofty dreams of our forebears.