2019: Dino Melaye In Trouble For Canvassing For APC

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The popular but controversial Senator in the Nigerian Parliament, Dino Melaye, on Monday morning was greeted with serious bashing for canvassing for the re-election of All Progressives Congress (APC) government come 2019 poll.

The former House of Representative lawmaker, through his verified twitter handle, @dino_melaye, had meant to refute allegations that he was campaigning against the ruling party not to vote APC in next general election.

He advised Nigerians to, “Please disregard lies and wicked propaganda that I said don’t vote APC in 2019.”

He added that the allegations were, “Lies from the pit of hell.” Stressing that, “APC is the answer!”

However, its good intention turned sour when he received condemnations from twitter handlers.

First was the former 2015 Presidential Candidate for Kowa Party, Remi Sonaiya, @oluremisonaiya. “Sorry, what was the question again? (i.e, “the answer” to what?), she tweeted. @ZingyKojo tweeted, “Sir, APC is the answer to what question?”

The APC has been under serious condemnation following perceived inability to manage Nigeria’s economy, guarantee security and foster genuine developments among others.