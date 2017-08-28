2019 Presidency: Top APC Stalwarts Make Overtures To Decamp To PDP

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports have it that some top politicians on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mostly from the northern part of the country, are presently jittery over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom (UK).

According to New Telegraph, the prolonged stay of the president in London had given some APC bigwigs who are jostling to succeed him should he fail to re-contest the 2019 election, the opportunity to start scheming.

But since his return, they have suddenly slowed down as one of the APC presidential hopefuls allegedly made overtures to PDP in the course of its recently held non-elective National Convention in Abuja.

A highly placed source told New Telegraph that the APC stalwart has already started talking with PDP over his imminent return to the party.

He said: “One of the presidential aspirants of APC in 2019 has been making overtures to PDP in the light of the signals that he may not likely get the ticket in APC.

“He actually expressed his intentions to foot the party’s logistic at the non-elective convention to the tune of N50 million. Of course, the party rejected his offer, but that is one of the many overtures PDP has been getting from potential defectors from APC.”

Another presidential hopeful in APC is believed to be planning a bankroll of PDP’s convention held last year.

An influential member of PDP confirmed that some loyalists of the APC leaders have been returning to PDP. “Alignment and other things are going on in PDP.”