Rescinding Quit Notice Is A Step In The Right Direction – Atiku

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) –Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar commends the Coalition of Northern Groups and the Arewa Youths Council for rescinding the Quit Notice given to people of Igbo origin to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017.

The former Vice President said in a statement by his media office in Abuja on August 25, 2017 that “at last, good judgment has prevailed.”

Atiku Abubakar, however appeals to the Coalition of Northern Groups and the Arewa Youths Council to go the whole hog and drop any other condition given to people of Igbo origin living in Northern Nigeria or anywhere else in the nation. “Reconciliation must be total or else it is pyrrhic”, Atiku said.

In the spirit of this rapprochement, the Waziri Adamawa also calls on other ethnic groupings that might have issued counter quit notices to accept this olive branch and rescind whatever notices or withdraw whatever statements they may have made.

The former Vice President commends President Muhammadu Buhari for his national broadcast condemning such developments and urges other elders and elder-statesmen around the nation to likewise add their voices to the condemnation of evil and henceforth refrain from making statements that undermine Nigeria’s unity.

Atiku Abubakar stresses that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done, as a great patriot once said.