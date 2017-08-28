Wike’s Assertion That APC Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria Is False – Rivers APC

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) –The assertion today by Gov Nyesom Wike that the All Progressives
Congress, APC, has destroyed institutions in Nigeria is manifestly
false.
The above is the stand of the River State Chapter of the All
Progressives Congress APC, in a statement made available to
journalists today in Port Harcourt.
According to Rivers APC Spokesman, Mr. Chris Finebone said, “Nigerians
know between APC and PDP the party that finished the nation’s
institutions and brought us to this sorry pass. Wike needs to reset
his assessment faculty and be factual and honest for once.”
It noted that “there is no evidence that INEC and the police are
collaborating to favour APC like the PDP, INEC, security agencies
collaborated with Wike and Gesila Khan to handover the entire
electoral process to Nyesom Wike and the PDP in 2015. Gov. Wike is
merely being haunted by his past and his shadows. Let him sort himself
out and leave APC alone.”
Mr. Finebone stressed that, “the verdicts handed down by the Appeal
Courts recently over the last rerun elections in Rivers State cannot
be politicised by Gov. Wike as a means of shoring up morale amongst
his party members. He should spare the judiciary his needless scathing
criticism. Rivers people and Nigerians are fed up with the governor’s
antics of praising the judiciary when judgements favour his interest
and lampooning the judiciary when otherwise happens.”
“The APC has taken notice of his subtle threat of violence come 2019.
We can only remind him that 2019 won’t be 2015. Never. A word is
enough for the wise they say” the statement finally warned.