Death Toll Of Nigerian Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia Rises To Six

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The death toll of Nigerians on pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has risen to six, Global Village Extra has gathered.

Earlier in the day, five Nigerians were pronounced dead by Abdullahi Mohammed, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

But shortly after the chairman spoke, an official on the medical team of NAHCON announced the passage of another pilgrim from Kwara.

Mohammed, who spoke at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, however, declined to disclose the identities of the late pilgrims as well as the circumstances that led to their death, noting that such information could only be disclosed after their families had been appropriately informed.

The NAHCON chair pleaded with the media to withhold the details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.

A total 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims are performing this year’s hajj, all of whom have converged on Makkah after some of them visited and prayed at the Prophet Mohammed’s mosque in Madinah.