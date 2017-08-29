FG Reveals Real Reasons Igbo ‘Quit Notice’ Originators Are Yet To Be Arrested

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed the real reasons the federal government has not arrested the northern group behind the quit notice to Igbos.

The groups under the Coalition of Northern youths had asked the Igbos to vacate the north on October 1 or face the consequences that followed but the same order was revoked after series of consultative meetings.

Spokesman for the coalition, AbdulAziz Suleiman, said the withdrawal on Thursday last week, was as a result of series of consultations and pressure from different groups.

Malami, during a press briefing in Abuja, has now explained that they did not go after sponsors of the quit notice due to the “security implications”.