Panic In Aso Rock As Presidency Source Say Buhari Is Planning Cabinet Reshuffle

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – There is mild panic inside Aso Rock as President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly planning to reshuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.

According to THISDAY sources at the presidency, the mid-term cabinet reshuffle which is said to be top on President Buhari’s agenda since his return from the United Kingdom (UK), may have influenced his decision to defer last week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Buhari is believed to have made up his mind to rejig his cabinet very soon but is torn between moving around the current crop of ministers or dropping them completely and replacing them with new appointees.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had reportedly sought Buhari’s consent to reshuffle the cabinet during a visit to London while the president was still recuperating and had also presented Buhari with a draft list for the reshuffling of the cabinet for his consideration and approval.

Buhari, it was learnt, had asked Osinbajo to wait until he returned to the country, informing him (Osinbajo) that since the administration was midway into its tenure, it would be the only opportunity for him (Buhari) to reshuffle the cabinet.

Consequently, Osinbajo, upon his return to the country, swore-in Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Alhaji Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State, who had been confirmed by the Senate as ministerial nominees, without assigning any portfolios to them.

A presidency source revealed that President Buhari’s ministers, who are all aware of the likely changes to take place, have been lobbying Buhari through their governors or close allies of the president, to either retain their ministries or be moved to other ministries that they deem more “important”.

“The cabinet would definitely be reshuffled very soon and all the ministers know that. It is for this reason they have been lobbying their governors and allies close to Mr. President since he returned from London.

“The problem is that some of these same allies have advised Mr. President to discountenance the list that was presented by Vice-President Osinbajo when he met with him last month in London.

“His allies would rather he dissolved the cabinet completely and brought in a new team that would be completely loyal to the president.

“Right now the cabinet is in a state of flux due to the uncertainty over what direction the president would go,” the presidency source offered.