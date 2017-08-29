Unknown Gunmen Abduct 11 Passengers In Rivers

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – No fewer than 11 passengers have been abducted from a bus near Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

This was made known by some passengers who escaped from the armed gunmen on Monday, August 28.

Confirming this incident while addressing journalists at the state police command headquarters in Port Harcourt, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, on Tuesday morning, condemned the incident adding that efforts are underway to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to book.

Premium Times reports that the ambush took place around 9 p.m. on Monday between Ndele and Elele Alimini communities.

Amiekro Princewill, one of the escapees, said: “After asking us to come out from the bus, they tried to take us inside the bush but five of us in the bus escaped before police and military personnel arrived the scene,” while Bright Belekwe, another escapee, explained that 18 passengers and the driver, had embarked on the journey but 16 persons were in the vehicle after two others alighted earlier.

“We were 18 excluding the driver who boarded the bus from Rumuokoro going to Ahoada but when we got to Ndele, two people dropped. After that, between Ndele and Elele Alimini, hoodlums ambushed us and tried to take us inside the bush.

“I and four others escaped before police personnel arrived the scene. We were ushered into another vehicle by the police who took us back to town,” Belekwe said.