US Govt Sells $600m Sophisticated Weapons To Nigeria To Crush Boko Haram

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The United States Department of Defense headquarters, popularly referred to as ‘the Pentagon’, has informed the US Congress of the sale of 12 Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft and weapons to Nigeria to finally crush the Boko Haram sect.

Reuters reports that the Pentagon communicated the sale of the 12 ground attack aircraft valued at $593m (N181bn) to the US Congress on Monday.

Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency was quoted as having made the announcement to the US legislature.

The Super Tucano A-29, “an agile, propeller-driven plane with reconnaissance and surveillance as well as attack capabilities is made by Brazil’s Embraer.”

Nigeria is expected to receive formal notification within weeks, setting in motion the deal with Nigeria. They added that the arrangement would call for Nigeria purchasing up to 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft with sophisticated targeting gear.

Nigeria is expected to cough out $600m for the weapon.