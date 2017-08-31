Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Celebrates Sallah With Muslims

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Former Nigerian president, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has joined millions of Muslims in the country to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The ex-Bayelsa State governor took to his Facebook page to express his joy at the success of the festivities, noting that it is an opportunity to bring humanity together.

He wrote: “As Nigerian Muslims mark Eid el Kabir (Eid al-Adha) my family and I join in their celebration.

“This eid celebrates Abraham, a patriarch of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and is thus an opportunity to bring humanity together.

“As we mark Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son for the greater good of humanity, let us all be inspired to make our individual sacrifices for the betterment of the world, our country, and our community.

“As we enjoy our feast, let us not forget to pray for the less privileged amongst us and show them the love of God demonstrated through us, His creations.

“May God bless us all as we celebrate.

“Eid Mubarak. GEJ.”