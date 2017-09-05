Share this:

ASUU Strike: Nigerian Students Threaten Violent Protests

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Nigerian Students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday threatened to embark on violent protest in the on going strike if issues in the education sector is not swiftly addressed.

The association also issued the Federal Government (FG) and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a 2-week deadline to find lasting solutions to the lingering strike.

NANS President, Comrade Kadiri Aruna in a letter to the FG through the Ministers of Labour, Education and ASUU said its association condemned government’s inability to respond to the letter sent by ASUU.

The association also criticized ASUU for refusing to honour government invitation to a meeting on scheduled for last month.

“If after 2 weeks both parties are not able to resolve the issues, the students under NANS shall embark on a mass action / unrest to call global attention to the numerous plights of the Nigerian students.

“We appreciate the numerous challenges faced by the FG and salute its uncommon frankness in accepting that it defaulted in meeting its agreement with ASUU.

“We also welcome the efforts made by so far by both parties to resolve the issues, but frown at both the failure of FG to formally respond to the alleged letter sent to it by ASUU and ASUU’S subsequent refusal to seize the opportunity of the failed August 28th 2017 meeting with the FG to extract a response to the letter and push the discussions forward.

“By whatever means we want the issues urgently resolved. Consequently, we urge ASUU to keep its options very open while insisting on its rights.

“We say no to 120 as the score for entry into the university. 120 is just 30% of 400 and a student that cannot score above that cannot pass any exam. It is an insult our education system.” He added