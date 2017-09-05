Edwin Clark Blasts Nnamdi Kanu Over Biafra Agitation, Says He Is Talking Nonsense

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The struggle for the actualization of Biafra has been described as sheer nonsense by Elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark.

He made this remark on Tuesday, September 5, when the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Sen. Shehu Sani, paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja residence.

Clark, who is popular for his strong comments on issues on national importance, further condemned the quit notice by the Arewa Group to Igbos in the North, saying it was worrisome, warning also that secession or agitation were not the way to go on restructuring the country.

“When Kanu talks about Biafra, he is talking nonsense. We do not want a second war.

“America fought their civil war for a long time and they are not thinking of a second one. Kanu should drop the agitation.

“At the same time, it is arrogant and foolish on the part of some Northern youths to issue quit notice. You do not own the North. It is part of Nigeria and anybody can live there.

“The Igbos have been living in the North for over 100 years. I condemn all of them,” he said.

“We have been living together since 1914 and from time to time, we have been changing the way of our lives.

“In 1947, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe said the Richard Constitution was obnoxious; that it was anti -people. In 1950, we had the Macpherson Constitution which created the three regions and in 1963, we had another constitution.

“During all these constitutions, the issue of fiscal federation was very prominent. So, we have been restructuring this country and nobody talked about breaking up the country.

“The war between 1967 and 1970 was an unfortunate one,” Chief Clark added.