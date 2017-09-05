Share this:

Exit From Recession: Buhari Insists On Need To Revamp Economy

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Following official disclosure of Nigeria’s exit from recession, President Muhammed Buhari has said that there is still more work to be done in revamping the Nigerian economy.

He made the remark on Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria, while addressing reporters on the way forward for the Nigerian economy.

Buhari assured Nigerians of his determination to fix the economy and end the hardship inflicted on Nigerians.

“I assure again that the current pains are temporal and will ease when the economic seeds in gestation begins to bloom,” he added. He said: “I’m glad we are starting to see the fruit of our work. But there is still a lot to be done. We will not rest until all Nigerians feel the impact.”