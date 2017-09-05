JUST IN: Biafra Group Drums Support For Anambra Guber Candidate

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A Biafran group in Anambra State has drummed its support for one of the gubernatorial candidates in the forthcoming election in the state.

Vanguard reports that the group under the umbrella of the Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), claims to be the political arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that it would readily support the governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Osita Chidoka in his quest to replace Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra state.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Mobilization, ThankGod Offoelue, on Tuesday, the group said it has nothing against Chidoka, though it has some grouses with his party.

“MOBIN has nothing against the person of Chief Osita Chidoka and would readily support him in his quest for Anambra governorship, but the UPP is a corrupt party, and remaining in it while agitating for Biafra will be tantamount to jumping from frying pan to fire.

“MOBIN wishes to reassure Biafrans that the political process has been activated and there is no going back on the political option,” the statement read.

MOBIN also discredited a statement credited to one of its members, Mr. Ben Obide who denied membership of the fold after claiming he was elected into the working committee of UPP, stating however, that the said Mr. Obide was rather nominated by it to represent MOBIN in the Anambra election under the UPP.

According to the group, although they are not in total support of the party, it, however, will support the candidate of the party, Chief Chidoka in his quest to dethrone APGA in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a release credited to Mr. Ben Obide, where he has denied membership of the Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN).

“In the same statement, Obide has also claimed that he was nominated into the United Progressive Party, Anambra State Working Committee under the Bilie Human Rights Initiative. He also affirmed support for guber aspirant, Chief Osita Chidoka, while denouncing MOBIN’S pulling out of the UPP. “For clarity sake, let it be known to the General Public that Mr. Ben Obide was nominated to represent MOBIN in the Anambra State UPP Working Committee according to the terms of agreement reached with the National Leadership of the party to work with Biafrans.

“Let it also be on record that Obide was not nominated on the platform of the BHRI because BHRI is the human rights wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). It’s members are not supposed to play politics, except under MOBIN, which is the political arm of the struggle. “He however, has a right to remain in the UPP based on personal conviction, but he need not lie about it to remain politically correct,” the statement added.

The group added that it has no representation in UPP because a pullout declared by it remains total. It also said the group’s final stand as regards elections and politics in Anambra will be made public soon.

The statement added: “Once again, we encourage Biafrans to be calm while discussions are still on top gear and the right alternative will be unveiled in no distant time.”