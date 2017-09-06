MUST READ: Buhari’s Minister Reveals Real Reasons She Is ‘Dumping’ Him For Atiku In 2019

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mrs. Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, has insisted that she would support former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar even if President Muhammadu Buhari declares to contest in 2019.

In a chat with BBC Hausa, Alhassan explained that her choice of Abubakar was predicated on the fact that the former Vice President is her “godfather.”

Mama Taraba as she is fondly called, said: “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics.

“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister, but Baba just like you know, I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah that my time has elapsed that is why.

“Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked.”