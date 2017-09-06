No Evil Will Befall Igbo Youths In The North – Arewa Youths

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Igbo youths in the northern part of Nigeria have been assured of their safety ahead of the initial October 1 deadline given to them to quit the region.

Shetima Yerima, the president of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, had asked the youths in the northern region to leave before October 1, 2017 or face a forceful eviction.

But the group reversed the threat and has since assured the Igbos in their region that no evil will befall them before and beyond the deadline.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Yerima maintained that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not speaking for majority of the people of the South East.

“Did I do it for him or in the interest of the country? His rejection of the suspension of the quit notice is not important to me.

“What we did was to demonstrate that we have a culture. We give respect to our elders and it was to ensure that the country remains together.

“The country is above anybody. On that basis, his acceptance or not is not important but I know that he also is not speaking for the Igbo. It is a minority view of few people making all sorts of noise.

“It is not really important to me and I do not want to join issues with them. Nigeria is above everybody and I stand on the path of one united country. We have to build a nation that we can call our own

“Nobody would do anything. Anybody who does anything, we make sure that the authorities arrest the person. We are in charge.

“Nobody should be scared of anything. Our youths are reasonable; they are known to respect one another; we listen to our leaders unlike some other parts of the country. But having said that, you can be rest assured that there is no cause for alarm.

“So, let Nigerians be rest assured that nothing would befall anybody by God’s grace and we are working towards that and we would give the government the maximum support. Our brothers across board, we would make sure that no evil would befall them. That is the position of things,” Yerima stated.

He added: “A lot of my friends are Igbo people. I have nothing against the Igbo.

“It did not end there; let me also demonstrate that to you; my first wife is from Calabar, the old south-eastern region. We have two kids. I have a good relationship with the Igbo.”