Buhari’s Minister Pledges Unflinching Support For Atiku’s 2019 Bid Against All Odds

Buhari’s Ministers Pledges Unflinching Support For Atiku’s 2019 Bid Against All Odds

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following her declaration of support for the presidential ambition of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social development, Hajia Aisha Alhassan said this was not an issue.

Speaking to state house correspondents on Thursday, Alhassan stated that although she does not know the President’s current disposition towards her but added that President Buhari cannot be pressured to sack her from his cabinet on account of not supporting his 2019 presidential ambition.

However, she expressed readiness for any consequences that may arise from the position she has taken.

The Minister has come under attack on social media for supporting her supposed ‘godfather’ at the detriment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

When asked whether she was summoned to the villa over the development she said:” No, I have no comment. What will I say now, I have said all in BBC Hausa. Get someone who speaks Hausa very well to translate it for you.”

On her relationship with the President, she said; “How will I know. I have not seen the President but I don’t think the president is a naive person.

“God gives and God takes. That is all and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything.”

Alhassan had in an interview with BBC Hausa Service maintained that Atiku is her godfather and if the former Vice President is going to contest the 2019 presidential election, she will support him rather than President Buhari.

In the interview translated by an online medium, she also swore to resign her appointment if Buhari decides to re-contest having allegedly told his party that he will do only one term.

Read excerpt of the interview below:

BBC: Your Excellency, you said you hope former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, become the president of Nigeria in 2019, why did you make this statement?

Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019. And let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister. But Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather.’ (That is) if Atiku said he is going to contest; as we are talking now Atiku has not said he is going to contest. Why I said our president in 2019 is because we all hope he is going to contest, but he never told us that he is going to contest. But if he said he is going to contest I will surely do what I told you I will do.

Because if Atiku said he is going to contest and I remain in the cabinet of Baba while Baba also wants to contest, then I have become a hypocrite and I am not one. If I said I am not with Atiku, Buhari himself will not trust me at all because he will say I am a hypocrite.

BBC: Is it not early to start campaigning?

Yes I made this statement when we went for a courtesy call during Sallah festivities, I am not going to stand before him and campaign, besides this is not the time for campaign. Even when my people asked me to come out and start campaigning, I told them this is not the time for that. This is the time to work for the people.

This is the work of my political enemies, they have been going round saying I should be sacked as minister. I never hoped to be a minister, Allah gave it to me If I get sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed; because I believe only Allah can do and undo. And you think Baba is a mad man like those calling for my sack? They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked. He will not sack me from being a minister because of this, only if I commit another offence. I am doing my job as a minister with all my heart and I always protect this government because it is a government of APC. And Baba our President, the President of Nigeria is somebody that I respect even before I joined politics. I will continue to respect him as a man of integrity. For those who are saying I will be sacked, they will be shamed. And even if I am sacked, I believe it is my time as minister that has ended. I never asked for it, Allah gave it to me.