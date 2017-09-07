Share this:

Strike: Nigerian Government In Reconciliatory Meeting With ASUU

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –Following the ongoing strike action by the Academic staff Union of Universities the Nigerian Government is currently meeting with representatives of the union to end the strike action in Abuja.

The meeting which is the third so far has in present, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, and other government negotiation team.

The ASUU team was led by its President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

The University union Actions are based on the earned allowance for the Universities lecturers and revitalization fund of Nigeria Universities System.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, however expressed optimism that the two parties would come to a compromise for the universities to be reopened to students.

On his part, President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said he his team to the meeting with open mind, saying if the contentious issues were resolved the ASUU leadership team would reconvene its National Executive Council Meeting for further actions.

Details later