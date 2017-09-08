Share this:

Agric Minister Appeal For Calm Following Rising Food Prices

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Friday appealed to Nigerians on the increasing cost of staple foods.

Ogbeh during a briefing in Abuja attributed the situation to influence of transporters and middlemen in the value-chain.

He disclosed that he already commenced talks with the relevant stakeholders in order to address the situation.

Nigerians expected that having declared the nation free from recession, food prices ought to have stabled and not skyrocket.

However, he said even though the country has been declared free from economic recession, the actual reflection on Nigerians will take a while.

“On the present cost of food you heard me appealing to middlemen and transporters to help us out because I have seen practical reasons why the cost of food is so high,” Ogbeh noted.