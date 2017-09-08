Death Toll Hits 28 Over Cholera Outbreak In Northeast

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) –The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that at least 2 8 people have died from cholera in the North East, while 837 are suspected to have been infected with the disease.

It added that 145 children under the age of five are included mong those suspected to have been also infected with the disease.

According to a statement issued by the organisation’s Communication Chife in Nigeria, Found Porter, he said that the outbreak was as a result of ongoing violence and military efforts against Boko Haram in the northern part of the country which have displaced over 1.7 million people, and leaving over 3.6 million without adequate access to portable basic water services.

The organisation further expressed concern over the spread of Cholera in the region, saying 1.4 million displaced people, including 350,000 children under the age of five, were in serious danger.

“An estimated 28 people have died from cholera, while 837 are suspected to have been infected with the disease, including at least 145 children under the age of five. “The outbreak was first identified in the Muna Garage camp for the displaced in Maiduguri. The outbreak has spread to as many as six other locations in the state. UNICEF and partners have rapidly scaled up their response to the cholera outbreak, as heavy rains multiply the risk of disease and malnutrition for conflict affected children. “Cholera is difficult for young children to withstand at any time, but becomes a crisis for survival when their resilience is already weakened by malnutrition, malaria and other waterborne diseases,” she said. The statement quoted UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, as saying “cholera is one more threat amongst many that children in North-East Nigeria are battling today in order to survive.