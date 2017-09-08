Death Toll Hits 28 Over Cholera Outbreak In Northeast

“An estimated 28 people have died from cholera, while 837 are suspected to have been infected with the disease, including at least 145 children under the age of five.
“The outbreak was first identified in the Muna Garage camp for the displaced in Maiduguri. The outbreak has spread to as many as six other locations in the state. UNICEF and partners have rapidly scaled up their response to the cholera outbreak, as heavy rains multiply the risk of disease and malnutrition for conflict affected children.
“Cholera is difficult for young children to withstand at any time, but becomes a crisis for survival when their resilience is already weakened by malnutrition, malaria and other waterborne diseases,” she said.
The statement quoted UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, as saying “cholera is one more threat amongst many that children in North-East Nigeria are battling today in order to survive.