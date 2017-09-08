Share this:

Group Seeks Amendment Of Land Use Act

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE)- The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoE) on Friday called on the Federal Government to urgently amend the land use Act as the current act has so much inconsistencies and is currently subjected to abuse and manipulation by both politicians and foreign investors.

The Executive Director, ERA Dr. Godwin Uyi made the call in Abuja, during a meeting with stakeholders stressing that Nigeria has succeeded to exit recession and shifted focus to Agriculture.

However, he lamented that environmental standard and laws are being lowered because of efforts to develop the agriculture sector.

According to him, there is no compliance all in the name of foreign direct investment on these lands and as such posits environmental hazards in the host communities and increase socio-economic problems in the country.

Uyi noted that presently over 80,000 hectares of land has been taken over by multinational companies.

He listed PC Wilmar and Okomu, in Cross River and Edo State respectively.

He accused Okomu of disobeying laws of the state by grabbing over 13,750 hectares of land, thus making lives unbearable for the host communities causing abuse of customary land rights, environmental pollution and degradation, loss of means of livelihood and sustainability, distortion, loss and dislocation of local farming occupation and employment.