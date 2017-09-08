Share this:

Police Halt Ogoni Clean-up Protest

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – concerned youths from the polluted Ogoniland on Friday stormed the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to protest at the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The protesters were to express their dissatisfaction over the delay on actual implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland.

The report was submitted in 2011 but up till date, no real clean-up has commenced.

However, the protest was allegedly shut down by the Nigerian Police Force.

According to a source among the aggrieved youths, the police sounded a notice of warning to them not to embark on any protest at the environment ministry.

He said they had to comply stressing that they came all the way from Port Harcourt but was considering other options to present their concerns to the Federal Government through the ministry.

According to him, “We may either hold a press conference or review our approach to embarking on the protest because this is something that is affecting our people and their livelihood.”

The clean-up was inaugurated on June 2016 by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and thereafter, the ministry set up necessary structure for the project commencement.

Several stakeholders including traditional rulers and affected rural communities have pleaded on the environment ministry to expedite action on the actual clean-up of the massively polluted Niger Delta region.