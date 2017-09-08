Share this:

Recession Exit: You Cannot Wish Away Progress Made; Lai Tell Critics

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria.(GVE) – Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the exit of Nigeria from recession can not be wished away nor denied.

He was reacting to various comments on the new development.

The Minister who stated this when he received the Broadcast Media Editors on a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday, said politicizing the nation’s triumph over recession is a disservice to Nigerians.

He said; “To naysayers, I will say: This issue should not be politicized. An issue that affects the welfare of our citizens should not be toyed with. Let us all appreciate what this Administration has done in returning our economy to the path of positive growth and then support and encourage it to do more.

”Trying to downplay what has been achieved is bad politics. I know this good news of our emergence from recession has hit the naysayers very hard. But they should recover quickly and embrace the good news. Sorry, but it can neither be denied nor wished away,” he said.

He pointed that claims that getting out of recession was mere statistics was unrealistic stating that it is the same statistics that was used to indicate that Nigeria had slipped into recession in Q2 2016.

He reassured that the current administration will sustain and build on what it did to get the economy out of recession through sustained policy interventions in various sectors.

The measures he identified include:continued stimulation of local production of staples (e.g. rice), using initiatives like the Anchor’s borrowers programme and the Presidential Initiative on Fertilizers; continuous improvement of the business environment via PEBEC to attract investors; positive engagement in the Niger Delta that has resulted in improved oil production and ensuring stability in the Foreign Exchange Market.

He said the government would also continue the efforts to ensure that inflation rate, which has come down from 18% to 16%, is further brought down.

He further said the FG would continue to build-up of the foreign reserves, which has hit a 30-month high of $31.8 billion as at July 2017 and ensure the sustenance of the Social Intervention Programme such as N-power, the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme that provides one meal a day to 3,065,000 pupils in 14 states