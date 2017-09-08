Trump To Welcome Cabinet At Camp David

Share this:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are heading to Camp David for a Cabinet meeting and updates on Hurricane Irma, according to his spokeswoman.

“This will be a working weekend,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Friday. Saturday’s Cabinet meeting will include updates as Irma bears down on Florida, she added.

The first lady tweeted that she looks forward to hosting Cabinet members and their spouses.

“Much work to be done as we monitor #Hurricane Irma,” she wrote.

Trump first visited the government-owned retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains and called it, “rustic.” He recently tracked Hurricane Harvey’s rampage through Texas, Louisiana and other places from there.

Presidents have been going to the refuge about 70 miles from the White House for seven decades. Camp David covers more than 125 acres, with a cabin for the president and about a dozen cabins for guests.

Source: Associated Press