5-Star Manchester City Decimate 10-Man Liverpool

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Manchester City put up a five star performance with five unreplied goals to thrash 10-man Liverpool as they sent out an ominous message of intent to their Premier League title rivals.

Liverpool were already trailing to Sergio Aguero’s cool finish when Sadio Mane was sent off eight minutes before half-time for a high challenge on Ederson that left City’s keeper requiring lengthy treatment for facial injuries before he was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

City took ruthless advantage of their numerical advantage, adding a second before the break through Gabriel Jesus’s header, helped by a Liverpool side who folded dramatically in the second half.

Aguero set up Jesus for his second after the break before substitute Leroy Sane added two late goals to give City their biggest win over Liverpool since 1937, sweeping home Benjamin Mendy’s cross at the near post and curling a left-foot finish high beyond keeper Simon Mignolet to complete the rout.

Victory lifts Pep Guardiola’s side top of the table, above rivals Manchester United, who face Stoke away later in the day, and ensures a first defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Source: BBC Sport