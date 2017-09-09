Share this:

Army To Begin 30-day Operation In Southeast Nigeria

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Going by the recent security challenges faced by the easterns, the Nigerian Army has said it will commence a military exercise called Operational Python Dance ‘ll for 30 days in south-eastern states to tackle the violent agitations, assassinations, banditry and other security challenges there.

This was made known by the Chief of Training and Operations, Major Gen. David Ahmadu, on Friday at the army headquarters, Abuja, declaring open the exercise, also known as Exercise Egwu Eke II.

According to him, the military operation would cover the whole five eastern state; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo starting from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, October 14.

He therefore urged residents of the states not to panic, but cooperate with the army as the operation is for their own good.

He said, “The commencement of Exercise Egwu Eke II has become expedient as a result of the mindless assassinations (even in religious places), attack on security personnel, theft of weapons, armed banditry, kidnapping, cultism and violent agitations, as well as other security challenges that have recently become prevalent in the south-eastern part of the country. “The need for troops to be exercised to cope with these emerging challenges led to this exercise. “The operation will be conducted with the involvement of other security agencies such as Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. “The emphasis will be placed on raids, cordon and search operations, anti-kidnapping drills, roadblocks, checkpoints and show of force, as well as humanitarian activities such as medical outreach.” The army chief noted that residents must remain vigilant, as criminals might be fleeing from military operation areas to find safe haven amidst communities. He added that the five states are the 82 Division’s area of responsibility.