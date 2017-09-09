MUST READ: Atiku Finally Reacts To Statement Made By Buhari’s Minister

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The statement by Aisha Jumai Alhassan, showing support for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a recommendation by the minister’s godfather.

The woman fondly regarded as Mama Taraba is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers and has openly showed her loyalty for the former Vice President whom she referred to as her godfather, ahead of the 2019 presidential elections in Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs recently acknowledged Atiku as Nigeria’s incoming president in 2019, stating that “And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister.

“But Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”

Atiku who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe said: “There’s really nothing to say. It’s like stating the obvious.

“The Minister couldn’t have said it any better, likewise we can’t help say it any better.

“In fact, she spoke the minds of many Nigerians and don’t forget that everyone has a right of association.

“Even then president is aware of the Minister’s support for former VP Atiku; they (APC) know.

“So it should not surprise anybody because it is not a secret that the Minister has been behind us.

“Let me tell you, in the federal cabinet, other ministers have their views; they have people they support.

“People forget APC is coalition and when people from different background unite, you cannot expect stakeholders to forget their root.

“What the Minister did was an act of courage and we thank and commend her. We advise those who share similar opinion to also speak out.”