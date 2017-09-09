REVEALED: How President Buhari Was Pressurized To Contest Against His Wish In 2015

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Facts have emerged on how President Muhammadu Buhari was pressurized to contest the 2015 election against his wish.

This much was revealed by the Adamawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which stated that the Yoruba people and some people in the North were responsible for Buhari’s participation in the 2015 election.

Ahmed Lawan, the organising secretary of the Adamawa APC, made these claims when he was condemning claims by Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan saying Buhari had told APC leadership that he would only seek one term in office.

Lawan lambasted the minister fondly called Mama Taraba, saying she should have waited since 2019 was just around the corner before voicing her comment.

“Even if President Buhari is not going to contest in 2019, it is too hasty for her to pronounce. She should have waited until next year. If Mr. President then says he’s not going to contest, then she can say what she has said.

“This is coming earlier than expected. How does she want Mr. President to tell her he’s going to re-contest in 2019 when we are still in 2017? Even before he finally decided to contest in 2015, did Mr. President say he was going to contest? No. It was people who piled pressure on him to contest.

“We all know he said he was not going to contest [in any election again]. It was the Yoruba people and some people in the North who pressured him into contesting.

“Even if Buhari decides not to contest, we already have a credible alternative in his Vice-President, Prof. Osinbajo. So the Villa is not vacant come 2019. If Buhari is not going to contest, Osinbajo is there. If indeed we are talking about one Nigeria, then we have to display it in 2019.

“Forget about this man coming from the North and this other man coming from the South. The important thing to ask is who will better serve Nigerians. Buhari has already laid a very good foundation for Nigerians with his anti-corruption war.

“If Buhari says he can no longer continue, we already have somebody with the same mind, the same thinking like Baba Buhari. The future of Nigeria is what we should be thinking about, not to bring somebody who will only think of himself, his wives and his family,” he said.