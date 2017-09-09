UNN postpones 2017 post-UTME Screening

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) –The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has postponed its 2017 post-UTME screening earlier scheduled to start on Monday Sept. 11.

Its Registrar, Mr Chris Igbokwe, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Nsukka.

The registrar said a new date would be made known to the general public.

“This is to inform the general public that 2017 post-UTME screening exam earlier scheduled to start on Monday Sept. 11 and end Saturday Sept. 16 has been postponed.

“An updated timetable for the rescheduled Post-UTME screening tests will be published later.

“Please visit UNN Website regularly for update,” he said.

Igbokwe said registration for the post-UTME exam was ongoing.

He urged candidates who made UNN their first choice and scored 200 and above that had been experiencing difficulties in generating invoice in their online registration to continue.

“For all enquiries, send an email to:[email protected],” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the postponement of the UNN 2017 screening exam might not be unconnected with the ongoing Academic staff Union of universities strike.

The proposed nationwide strike by non-academic staff of Nigeria universities that would kick-off on Sept. 11 also contributed to the development.

(NAN)