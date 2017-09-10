2019 Election: How Osinbajo Disowns Campaign Group

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE )-The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday disowned a group known as Osinbajo Volunteers, which is campaigning for him against 2019 Presidential election.

The group was canvassing Osinbajo as presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

Osinbajo who withdrew himself from the activities of the said group, made this known through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

He therefore asked Nigerians to disregard the group, saying that he has no knowledge of the group as well, had nothing to do with them.

Landed in his Twitter Handel on Saturday said, “Please, disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Vice President.

In reference to a former vice president turned president who was described as “clueless,” the Osinbajo Volunteers noted that Nigeria now has a “leader who has a clue what to do and (how to) turn Nigeria the beloved to the land of our dreams.”

The group featured the activities of the vice president on its website, while calling on members of the public to volunteer for Osinbajo.

The volunteer stated on their website that, “Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a peoples volunteer base for him.”

However, the group noted that it did not receive the endorsement of the vice president, adding that he had never met him.