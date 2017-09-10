Share this:

Why Nigeria Failed To Think Of Alternative Revenue Source

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has blamed Nigeria’s predicament on excessive dependent on oil has major source of revenue.

The former Minister for Federal Capital Territory, said the nation failed to think of alternative revenue sources.

However, he prayed the oil dries up so that the nation can put on its thinking cap to actually reposition the economy.

He spoke at the weekend in Ibadan, during a town hall meeting in memeory of Oyetunji Aboyade. He lamented over reocurring issue of braindrain and one-sided appointments tailored towards ethnicity and religion rather than competence.

“Because Nigeria gets easy money from oil, the nation has lost its thinking initiative on how to develop other sources of revenue and diversify the economy.

“We get easy money, we do not collect taxes and our taxes are six per cent of Gross Domestic Product; that is an average of 21 per cent. We stop respecting the intellectuals that we have in our universities because we get easy money.

“This is very sad, I wish the oil will dry up so that we can begin to use our brains because we have stopped using our brains and we have stopped respecting intellects because of easy money.”