Abuja, Lagos Airport Ready For Concession

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday said it has finally decided to concession the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for better efficiency.

The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo through his verified twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo disclosed this in Abuja, stressing that it was a joint decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“I’m pleased to say the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos & Abuja Airports.”

The Nigerian government previously placed the MMIA on concession until it was lifted due to rancor between the private firm and government representative.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, earlier this year disclosed federal government’s plan to manage the international airports through public-private partnership agreement, stressing that the process will be transparent.