Share this:

EGBIN Power Employee Risks Deportation Over Alleged Visa Fraud

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced investigation on visa status of a staff of Egbin power company, Mr. Dallas Peavey following allegation of expired visa document.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said during monthly power sector meeting, held in Akangba, Monday in Lagos that the foreigner has been working against the nation’s development having enticed power generating companies to disregard power sector grid codes and regulations.

The Minister observed that the employee came in to the country on 17th August, 2017.

He accused Peavey of travelling into and outside the country without appropriate immigration document thus had to report the circumstances to the appropriate authority.

His words: “As if these were not enough, my attention has been brought, to allegations to the effect that Mr. Peavey is inciting other GenCos to refuse to comply with grid codes and regulations made pursuant to the Electric Sector Power Reform Act of 2005 prescribing frequency levels of operation for power generating companies.

“While we do not know why Mr. Peavey is acting contrary to our national interest, we also know that he has been in and out of Nigeria and came in on 17th August 2017 without a record of visa issuance on arrival.

“I have directed that his matter be referred to the Immigration department for advice on his legal status vis-à-vis a valid visa and work permit. I expect that appropriate action will be taken.

“Let me say to Mr. Peavey and other non-Nigerians that your partnership is welcome, your stay will be peaceful and your rights to free speech are guaranteed. But other laws must be respected because we will enforce them.”

The Minister noted that contrary to claims by Peavey that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country owed N90 billion, only N27 billion has been verified and established as the actual debt.

“Recently, a group of United States senators visited Nigeria and Egbin Plc where Mr. Peavey is employed. Media reports credited to Mr. Peavey on the back of this visit are to the effect that: a. Mr. Peavey told the visiting senators that Government was owing them N125 Billion.

“b. that Egbin Power Plant could not evacuate 700 MW of power because of TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) failure to provide the capacity to do so.

“I am compelled to use this platform to respond to these allegations. Let me start by saying that Mr. Peavey did not tell his visitors how that N125 Billion was made up.

“He did not also tell them that MDA debts owed to Discos had been verified and instead of claims in excess of N90 Billion submitted as owed by the Federal Government, only about N27 Billion has been established by verification.

“He did not tell his visitors that resolutions of debts are topical views of our agenda at these monthly meetings and minutes of our discussions as recently as the last meeting in Kano on August 14th 2017 are kept.

“He did not tell his visitors that Government has approved a payment assurance guarantee for all power produced to the grid and that some payments have been made and others are being processed as reported at the Kano meeting and the Abuja meeting in July 2017.

“He did not tell his visitors that his company either knew of these debts when his employers bought the plant or failed to do the due diligence that will have disclosed it to them.

“He also did not tell them that the Ministry of Finance has announced a programme to issue promissory notes for inherited debts subject to Parliamentary approval. It is true that there was a time in our recent past that only Americans would know if there was a problem in Nigeria.”