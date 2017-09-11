Share this:

INEC Recall: Lies Will Never Conquer Truth – Melaye

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Following the court judgment on Monday, September 11, that INEC should proceed with the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi indigene has insisted that he will keep saying nothing but the truth.

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall after the pronouncement, the controversial senator asked the people of the state, especially his constituency, not to be worried as he believes that the truth which he stands for, will always prevail.

He wrote: “My great people of Kogi West Senatorial district of Kogi state, in the face of obvious persecution and appealable judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, today. Let not your heart be troubled. Lies will never overtake or conquer TRUTH. The presence of the Kogi State Attonery General and Commissioner for Justice in Court today over a matter that Kogi State is not joined as a party shows the clear collaborative efforts of INEC and Kogi State Government. However, these combined efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello, INEC, top Federal Govt Officials and top Security agents to harangue and stampede me out of the Senate against the will of Kogi West constituents will fail woefully. He who is with me from above is greather than all of them put together. I will not stop speaking truth to authority. Kogi State Govt must pay workers salaries and pay Pensioners. We cannot all sleep facing one side of the bed.We shall overcome this temporary shenanigans in the long run. We will neither sleep nor slumber on this. I use this opportunity to thank my dear constituents for their abiding love for and confidence shown towards me. God bless you all. Imole Dey! Okunkun parada!”