Nigerian Customs Intercepts 1,100 Pump Action Guns At Lagos Port

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Operatives of the Intelligence Unit of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command has intercepted a 1by20ft container load of 1,200 pieces of pump action guns imported into the country from Turkey.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hamid Alli (Rtd) who confirmed this to newsmen on Monday, at the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos, said the container with number GESU2555208 was discovered on the 6th of September, 2017 with broken seal, which raised suspicion.

He said the container’s Bill of Laden falsely indicate that it contained wash hand basins and water closets, adding that thorough examination of the showed otherwise.

He said the container contained: 600 pieces of Jojef magnum black pump action rifles; 300 pieces of Jojef magnum silver pump action rifles; 200 pieces of Jojef magnum plastic single barrels hunting pump action guns.

“It was also observed that the seal of this unlisted container had already been cut and padlocked. The container aroused suspicion and was immediately transferred to the Enforcement Unit of the NCS.

“Importation of 1,100 rifles at a time when the nation is facing some security challenges is a clear indication that there are indeed some elements who do not believe in the unity, peace and well being of Nigerians.

“This particular seizure being the third in the series of arms seizure within 8 months of this year, all from Turkey, presents all time high of the triumph of the NCS over evil forces. Shipping companies and Terminal operators must wake up to support the Customs to nip in the bud attempts to smuggle such dangerous items into the country.

“As you may already be aware, the two previous cases of 661 pump action guns from Apapa port and 440 pump action guns from Tin-Can Command seized earlier in the year are already in court. We look forward to justice being served to deter others would-be arm smugglers.

“Already, one of our officers who was alleged to have authorised the cutting of the seal and the terminal clerk have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation. NCS under my leadership will do all that is possible to fish out all those remotely connected to this devilish importation. We shall bring them to justice.”