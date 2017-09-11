Panasonic’s Smart Factory Realizes Higher Productivity With Automatic Model Change Over Function

Share this:

OSAKA, Japan–(GVE)— Panasonic has just released a video introducing its global smart factory solutions business. The video features interviews with clients and explains in a clear and straightforward manner, the unique capabilities of Panasonic’s Smart Factory Solutions, including the “automatic model change over” and “error recovery by remote operation” features.

URL: http://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2017/50431.html

According to the president of Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions Co., Ltd., Hiroyuki Aota, “The manufacturing department requires improvements not only in the automation of work but also in productivity and quality across the entire production process and factory as a whole.”

As a result, Panasonic has implemented the integrated line management system, “iLNB,” to connect a diverse range of machinery together, and enabling real-time control over the whole factory floor. The ability to monitor and analyze from the control center not only ensures high quality, but also high productivity.

