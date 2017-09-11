Share this:

Photo News: President Buhari, Osinbajo Receive Ooni, Sultan Eze Mboko In Abuja

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo received the national council of traditional leaders at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, September 11, 2017.

According to pictures made public by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide, the Ooni of Ife H.R.H. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and Sultan of Sokoto H.R.H. Sa’ad Abubakar IV were among the paramount rulers welcomed to Abuja.

H.R.M Eze Eberechi Dick Eze Mboko of Ngwa Amaise and other traditional rulers were also among the members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the State House.