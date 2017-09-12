Share this:

Army/IPOB Faceoff; Ikpeazu Declares Three Days Curfew In Aba

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the clash between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and men of the Nigerian Army, Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday declared a three days curfew in the state.

The Nigerian Army had recently declared Operation Python Dance II within the Southeast geopolitical region of Nigeria to address the impending security threats in the region.

The operation as declared by the Army is intended to check kidnapping, banditry, assassination, secessionist activities within the region, amongst other forms of criminal activities.

Ikpeazu in a statement issued on Tuesday said the recent confrontation between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB last sunday on could presumably be attributed to the commencement of the said Operation Python Dance II.

He stated that the curfew became important as the State’s Government is committed to protecting lives and properties of its citizens and others residing and doing business within the geographical entity of the state.

The statement partly reads: “Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the State, especially

“Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the ancestral home of the leader of IPOB for some months now.

“Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South – East geopolitical region of Nigeria.

“The Abia State Government unequivocally states that Abia is a component State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and subscribes to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other extant laws.

“While the Government of Abia State recognizes the right of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to perform their statutory duty of protection of lives and property of Nigerian citizens, such duties must be carried out within acclaimed Nigerian and international standards of engagement with the civil populace, with due respect to the human rights of citizens and sanctity of human lives.”

To this end, he urged residents in the state and others living within Abia, to remain law abiding and carry on their lawful business without fear, as efforts would be made to reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the State.

“Meanwhile, Aba residents are advised to observe a curfew from 6pm to 6am from today 12/09/2017 to 14/09/2017.

“Persons residing within the State are strongly advised to remain law abiding, while going about their lawful business without fear of molestation, and, not engage in any form of confrontation with military personnel or other security agents.

“The Government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the State.

“Finally, Abia State will co – operate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State,” the statement added.