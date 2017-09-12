Enugu Women Road Cleaners Protest Non Payment Of 7 Months Salary

Share this:

Enugu Women Road Cleaners Protest Non Payment Of Salary

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – A group of women who sweep and keep Enugu state and it’s environs clean, under Enugu state Ministry of Environment, today marched to the state’s Government House in protest of non payment of seven months salary.

They displayed their placards in front of the government house, as they wait patiently for the the governor to come to their aid, under the sun as they were restricted from entering the government house premises.

One of the women who spoke to our correspondent on anonymity said they were there last week Thursday over the issue and was beaten up by the rain, yet they were not attended to, which was why they came to try their luck today again.

According to her, they were 200 women that sweep the road before, but now the state goverment had downsized them and removed 80, retaining only 120.

She said, “We are those women that sweep the road and we are owed for seven months. The Governor said he wants only 120 persons in Enugu state. And if you notice you see that since many of us were removed, the roads are no more clean as it used to.

“We came here last week Thursday, waited and waited, and was beaten by the rain. No one answered us and we left. But today, the governor is around, so we hope he would see us.

“We were 200 before and he removed 80 of us. So we came for the seven month salary that was not paid before we were sacked. They should pay us the one they owed us so we could better our lives with it. School has just opened, there is no money to buy books for our children and pay their fees also. We are here to know what he will answer us.”

However, few of them from their leaders were called in to come inside the compound to be addressed.