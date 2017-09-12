FASHION Rihanna’s NYFW Cameo Pushed The Limits Of Sexy Badassery

Share this:

By Anahita Moussavian

Nothing quite prepared the crowd at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma show at the Park Avenue Armory on Sunday night for the thrills to come.

After a brief announcement asking guests to take their seats, a motorcyclist zoomed across the set, with its glittery pink mountain range.

He was followed by three more badass BMX riders, each of whom performed an acrobatic feat midair.

The show itself was chock-full of the usual Fenty x Puma variety. Think athletic-inspired wares in punchy hues — biker shorts, hoodies, sexy one-pieces.

Runway newbie Kaia Gerber walked with her now-signature swagger, as did veteran Adriana Lima, who killed it in a stretchy onesie.

But the unmistakable queen of the night was RiRi, who premiered her Fenty Beauty makeup line last week. She took her finale lap around the runway chauffeured by one of those bad-boy motorcyclists.

Source: New York Post