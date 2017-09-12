Kenya Electoral Commission Dismisses Rift Claims

Share this:

The chairman of Kenya’s electoral commission has just finished briefing reporters about an ongoing meeting seen by many as an attempt to unite the seven commissioners after reports of factional fighting.

Wafula Chebukati confirmed the authenticity of a leaked memo that he authored asking the commissions’ CEO Ezra Chiloba about anomalies and alleged malpractices that took place in the election.

He said that the secretariat led by Mr Chiloba had responded to the questions and that the commissioners will be reviewing the response before making them public later in the week.

Mr Chebukati denied that the team was divided and that they were supporting the different political camps in the election.

He again dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he has been holding secret meetings with opposition leaders ahead of the 17 October re-run election.

He said that the commission was neutral and that they were neither “Jubilee nor Nasa”.

Source: BBC News