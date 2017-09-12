Share this:

Soldiers Beseige House Of IPOB Leader, Attack Journalists

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Soldiers of the Nigerian army have reportedly laid seige to the country home of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Umuahia, Abia state.

The soldiers were said to have arrived on Tuesday in armoured carrier vehicles and Hilux vans.

This is coming barely three days after they had earlier clashed with IPOB supporters on Sunday.

Some of the soldiers also invaded the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Umuahia, and allegedly attacked two journalists.

Items worth thousands of naira, including laptops, were said to have been destroyed at the secretariat.

The soldiers reportedly claimed they had seen someone taking pictures of them from the NUJ building.

John Emejor, the NUJ chairman in the state, confirmed the incident to journalists. He said one of the union’s officers – Ezeogo Bonny Okoro – was slapped by a soldier.

“Our press centre was invaded by soldiers, two journalists lost their IPads and phones, while a national leader in the office was attacked,” he said.

“Our stand is that those involved in this attack on innocent journalists should be fished out and punished in line with the constitution of the country.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, had recently ordered the deployment of troops in the south-east to quell “violent” secession agitations in the region.