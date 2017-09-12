Share this:

Southeast Governors Wade Into Alleged Army/IPOB Clash

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the recent clash between the Nigerian Army and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) members in Umuahia, the Abia State’s capital, the Southeast Governors’ Forum has set-up a seven-member committee to investigate the issue.

The pro Biafra group had accused the Army of invading residence of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, killing three persons.

However,the Nigerian Army in a statement denied the reports saying it is “far from the truth”.

The Army instead accused the IPOB member of confronting them by blocking its road adding that the roadblock prompted the troops to fire “warning shots in the air” in other to disperse the pro-Biafra agitators.

It however insisted that no life was lost was lost in the process.

To this end, the South-East Governors’ Forum’s Director of Media and Communications, Michael Udah, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said a committee has been put and expected to submit its report during the forum’s meeting scheduled for September 15.

He, however did not mention the leader of the committee, but said that it was set-up to proffer lasting solutions to such problems and forestall future occurrences.