Biafra Unrest: Abia State Governor Extends Curfew Over Killings

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports from Abia State have it that the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has extended the three-day curfew imposed on Aba the commercial hub of the state to Friday, 15 September, 2017.

Ikpeazu advised residents and visitors in the state to co-operate with security agents to ensure continued maintenance of the law and order within the commercial city.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, the governor expressed displeasure that people were being compelled to raise their hands while passing through security checkpoints.

He called on the security agents and all concerned to ensure that such acts and other forms of barbaric treatment be discontinued immediately.

Following security concerns and the possibility that there would be a breakdown of the law and order, the governor had announced the imposition of three days dusk to dawn curfew on Aba from Tuesday, September 12 to Thursday, September 14, 2017.