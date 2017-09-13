IPOB/Army Clash: Stop Operation Python Dance – Former SSS Director

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mike Ejiofor, the former Director of the State Security Service (SSS), has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to put a stop to the military operation set up in the South East, code-named Operation Python Dance.

Speaking on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, Ejiofor expressed worry over the consequence of the military operation saying, it may lead the country into serious national trouble.

He said: “It is a very worrying and disturbing situation. Operation Python dance has a grave consequence to our national security. My fears are that, if these situations are not checked now, it can conflagrate into a more serious national security situation.

“The military, I appeal, I am not giving an order must withdraw in the interest of peace. In the interest of peace, that dance of the military must stop.

“That dance is not necessary, it is uncalled for and I am using this opportunity to appeal to the military authorities and the Federal Government to stop that dance. That dance is not necessary.

“Let’s look at it, Operation Python Dance, what is a python? A Python looks at its victim, suffocates the victim before it swallows it. That is not conciliatory at all.

“At this stage of our national life when we have a lot of security challenge, we should try and see how we can solve some of the problems instead of adding more to our problems.”

“The army, going to confront Kanu with his group is going to throw us into serious problems. I witnessed the civil war, no country survives a second civil war. We must do everything to avoid this.”